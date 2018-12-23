In an April 17, 2018 file photo, Meghan Trainor, right, and Daryl Sabara arrive at the world premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jordan Strauss / Invision)

New York – Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday. People magazine first reported the wedding . It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard ceremony. It was also Trainor’s 25th birthday.

The “All About That Bass” singer and the 26-year-old “Spy Kids” actor became engaged last year.

Trainor’s third album is due out in 2019.

