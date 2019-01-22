In this March 7, 2016 file photo, FOX News town hall host Bret Baier talks to the crowd at the Gem Theatre, in Detroit. Baier and his family have survived a motor vehicle crash in Montana. In a statement released Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the anchor and executive editor of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” says after a weekend of skiing, he was driving to the airport on icy roads with his wife and their two sons on Monday morning when they were “involved in a major car crash.” (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP, file)

Fox News host Bret Baier and his family have survived a motor vehicle crash in Montana.

In a statement released Tuesday, the anchor and executive editor of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” says that after a weekend of skiing he was driving to the airport on icy roads with his wife and their two sons on Monday morning when they were “involved in a major car crash” in Bozeman.

The 48-year-old says a passing motorist named Zach stopped and the family was able to climb out of the flipped vehicle.

He says first responders got them to a hospital quickly, from which he says they left “banged up but alive.”

Fox says Baer is expected to be back on the air Tuesday night.

