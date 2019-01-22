Roseanne Barr. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Controversial comedian Roseanne Barr is booked to perform at the Fox Theatre on May 19.

Tickets to see the stand-up and sitcom star start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Purchase online at 313Presents.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or in person at Fox Theatre and Little Caesars box offices.

Throughout her decades-long career, Barr has pushed buttons — from her blunt housewife persona on "Rosanne" to her notoriously bad performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” during a 1990 national baseball game.

Her groundbreaking sitcom from the late 1980s and '90s was revived last year on ABC to critical acclaim. By May the series was canceled after Barr tweeted about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, saying she was like if “Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby.”

ABC later reworked the show as “The Conners” without Barr, who apologized for the tweet and said she was trying to make a political statement, not a racial one. She had also said publicly that she thought Jarrett was white.

