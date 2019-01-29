Alicia Silverstone (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images)

This spring, VegMichigan will host its 20th annual VegFest, an event celebrating a meat-free, plant-based lifestyle. This year’s special guest is actress and activist Alicia Silverstone.

Best known for her role in the 1995 hit “Clueless,” Silverstone published a vegan cookbook, “The Kind Diet,” in 2009. The Golden Globe Award-nominated actress is set to give a presentation at the event, which is 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River in Novi.

The expo features food from more than 60 restaurants, cooking demos and vendors. Other scheduled presenters include nutrition expert and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Michael Greger, Dr. Elizibeth Swenor, D.O. of Henry Ford Hospital, Dr. Robert Breakey M.D. of U of M Medical School and Dan McKernan, founder and executive director of Barn Sanctuary.

Tickets are $12.50 in advance or $17 at the door. Visit VegMichigan.org for more information. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.com.

