This undated police photo released Feb. 8, 2019, by the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections shows rapper Lil Baby whose real name is Dominique Jones. Jones, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 7 and faces charges of failing to use a turn signal, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude police. (Photo: AP)

Atlanta – Police say they’ve arrested rapper Lil Baby in Atlanta after he recklessly passed other cars at high speed in an orange Corvette and tried to flee a state trooper.

The rapper, whose given name is Dominique Jones, faces charges of failing to signal, reckless driving and attempting to elude police.

A Georgia State Patrol statement says Jones didn’t signal when changing lanes Thursday evening and then recklessly passed other cars. The statement says a trooper with his emergency equipment activated chased Jones as he wove between cars at high speed.

The statement says that when the trooper caught up, Jones initially tried to flee but became stuck in traffic. The rapper was arrested without incident.

A representative for Jones didn’t respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2019/02/08/lil-baby-arrested-accused-reckless-driving/39029225/