Novi — Oh Myyy!

The man famous for that catchphrase and for his role on the original Star Trek TV series is coming to this year's Motor City Comic Con.

George Takei, 81, who became famous for playing Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the Starship Enterprise on the 1960s Star Trek TV show, will appear at the show on May 18 and 19, according to the event's organizers.

Takei, who is openly gay, is an advocate for social justice, an outspoken supporter of human rights and a community activist. His is also an author of several books, including the science fiction novel "Mirror Friend, Mirror Foe" with Robert Asprin; his autobiography "To the Stars;" "Lions and Tigers and Bears: The Internet Strikes Back" and "Oh Myyy! There Goes the Internet."

Other celebrities scheduled to attend the convention, include "The Office" stars Rainn Wilson, Leslie Baker and Creed Bratton — who played Dwight Schrute, Stanley Hudson and Creed Bratton, respectively — and actors Charlie Hunnam, Neve Campbell, Pauly Shore and Lori Petty.

In its 30th year, the Motor City Comic Con will be held from Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May, 19, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River in Novi. The event draws more than 60,000 people every year.

In addition, more than 300 comic book creators, writers and artists are at Motor City Comic Con each year.

Adult admission is $30 Friday, $40 Saturday and $30 Sunday. Kids ages 5 and under are free all weekend.

