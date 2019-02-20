The City of Flint said Alec Baldwin stopped by to surprise Mayor Karen Weaver. (Photo11: City of Flint)

Flint — Actor Alec Baldwin visited Flint Wednesday to film segments for an upcoming documentary on the Flint Water Crisis.

The Saturday Night Live star — famous for his portrayal of President Donald Trump —will be featured in the untitled documentary from Director Anthony Baxter that has been underway since 2015.

Baldwin met with Congressman Dan Kildee and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver briefly Wednesday on his stop through City Hall.

"He interviewed the Congressman this morning about his work to pass a $170 million aid package for Flint to help replace pipes and expand health care," said Robyn Bryan, spokeswoman for Kildee.

Alec Baldwin (left) interviewing Congressman Dan Kildee Wednesday. (Photo11: Courtesy of Dan Kildee)

He also stopped and talked with Dr. Marc Edwards, who helped uncover the crisis and continues to study and sample the water.

"Many, many, many people were interviewed," Edwards said. "I was in town just sampling today and we got to chatting. The film was supposed to be done last year but seems like they're still going through it. I have no idea when it's going to be finished."

Baldwin's publicist declined to comment on his trip to Flint.

Flint resident Florlisa Fowler had brunch with Baldwin, two of her children and neighbor Wednesday before he headed to City Hall.

Fowler said Baldwin wanted to meet with her and asked about the water bill she received last month even though she hasn't lived in the home for a year.

"I received a water bill and for one month...(it) totaled $640.13," said Fowler, 40. "That's over 41,000 gallons of water, and it just so happened to be the time that the city did a water line dig."

Fowler, a mother of three, said in winter 2016 she was diagnosed with a lung bacteria contracted within the water system. Further testing showed "100 percent of the homes that were tested on my street came back positive with the bacteria straight from the water main into the home," she said.

Baldwin spent more than an hour with the residents and while the meeting was exciting, Fowler said, Baldwin was emotional.

"He was very upset that we couldn’t go back to our home," Fowler said. "He also talked with my neighbor Ms. Evans who feels like she’s too old to move.

"It was a nice visit with coffee and banana bread... hopefully, we can make sure people don't forget and correct this issue."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2019/02/20/alec-baldwin-spotted-flint-filming-documentary/2930327002/