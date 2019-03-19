Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Tom Hanks surprises woman by singing ‘Happy Birthday’
Tom Hanks surprised a New Mexico woman celebrating her birthday at an Albuquerque restaurant
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Tom Hanks surprises woman by singing ‘Happy Birthday’
The Associated Press
Published 6:09 p.m. ET March 19, 2019 | Updated 6:11 p.m. ET March 19, 2019
Albuquerque, N.M. – Tom Hanks surprised a New Mexico woman celebrating her birthday at an Albuquerque restaurant when he treated her to a special performance of “Happy Birthday.”
KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports the Oscar winner surprised Samantha Aragon over the weekend while she was feasting with friends at a steakhouse.
Aragon says it was probably the best 12 seconds of her life.
She says she noticed people taking sneaky selfies with Hanks and kept dropping hints that she would like the actor to sing to her. Hanks eventually walked over to her table and fulfilled her wish.
Hanks is in Albuquerque filming a sci-fi drama titled “Bios.” He’s been tweeting photos of New Mexico.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2019/03/19/tom-hanks-surprises-woman-singing-happy-birthday/39226143/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.