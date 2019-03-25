Malibu, Calif. – Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen after they say he was stopped while driving under the influence.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a pole in Malibu, California, around 8 p.m. Sunday. The 61-year-old, who has been featured in such Quentin Tarantino movies as “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill,” was not injured.
Officers questioned Madsen and he was placed under arrest. His blood-alcohol level was not immediately available. He was released from jail Monday morning.
His publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.
