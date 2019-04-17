Share This Story!
Judge says Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now single
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are officially single, though more work is left before the terms of their divorce are final
The Associated Press
Published 10:11 p.m. ET April 17, 2019 | Updated 10:17 p.m. ET April 17, 2019
Los Angeles – Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are officially single, though more work is left before the terms of their divorce are final.
Los Angeles Superior Court documents show that Judge John W. Ouderkirk entered a judgment Friday, saying the couple is no longer married. Her name was also restored to just Jolie, not Jolie Pitt.
The couple’s lawyers had asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single before all issues in the divorce are agreed upon.
It’s not clear what issues remain unresolved in the divorce, but Jolie has filed papers saying Pitt wasn’t paying sufficient child support, which his attorneys disputed.
The 43-year-old Jolie and the 55-year-old Pitt have six children. They were married in 2014, and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.
