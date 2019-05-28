Share This Story!
Kit Harington checks into wellness center post-’Thrones’
"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on what his representative says are "personal issues"
The Associated Press
Published 10:01 p.m. ET May 28, 2019 | Updated 10:04 p.m. ET May 28, 2019
Los Angeles – “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on what his representative says are “personal issues.”
A representative for Harington said Tuesday the British actor was utilizing a post-”Game of Thrones” break in his schedule to spend time at the facility. No additional details were released.
Harington played Jon Snow in HBO’s widely popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” which ended after eight seasons this month.
The 32-year-old actor is married to his “Game of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie.
