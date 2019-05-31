Dave Chappelle (Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Without much warning, Live Nation announced this week that comedian Dave Chappelle would return to the Fillmore Detroit in less than two weeks.

The comedian is scheduled to perform June 10-11. Tickets are on sale now via LiveNation.com for $69.50-$125 plus fees.

Chappelle, 45, has a habit of booking shows with only a few weeks notice. He performed a string of shows locally in the spring of 2017, opening with an apology for an infamous 2015 Fillmore Detroit appearance.

One of six performances, the April 2015 Detroit show got national headlines because Chappelle appeared impaired and he lost control of the crowd.

Doors open at 6 p.m.for the June 10-11 shows and ticket holders 18 and older are welcome.

