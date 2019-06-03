Share This Story!
Kevin Spacey appears at court for hearing in groping case
Kevin Spacey has arrived at a Nantucket courthouse where a hearing is set in the case accusing him of groping an 18-year-old busboy in 2016
The Associated Press
Published 10:00 a.m. ET June 3, 2019 | Updated 11:05 a.m. ET June 3, 2019
Nantucket, Mass. – Kevin Spacey has arrived at a Nantucket courthouse where a hearing is set in the case accusing him of groping an 18-year-old busboy in 2016.
The former “House of Cards” actor was not required to attend Monday’s pretrial hearing. Wearing a gray suit and glasses, Spacey walked into the courthouse with his lawyers.
Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.
His accuser says Spacey groped him in the crowded bar of the Club Car, where the teen worked as a busboy.
On Friday, Spacey’s attorney Alan Jackson accused the man of deleting text messages that support Spacey’s claims of innocence.
Jackson wants the court to demand that prosecutors turn over a “complete and unaltered” forensic copy of the accuser’s cellphone.
