From L to R, Bob's wife Nita, Bob Seger, daughter Samantha, son Cole, pose for pictures during the street sign commemoration ceremony at DTE on June 5, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News)

It’s an honor fit for a car buff who sang about “Makin’ Thunderbirds”—now Robert Clark Seger will be able to peel up 33 Bob Seger Drive in one of his Mustangs as DTE Energy Music Theatre’s 7774 Sashabaw street and mailing address is renamed for the native Detroit rocker.

Why 33? Counting this month’s shows, that’s how many dates he’s played at the Clarkston amphitheater. (He could’ve played more dates, as everybody pointed out, but hey, life intervenes).

The tribute was announced Wednesday morning, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer prepared to kick off a six night run at DTE Energy Music Theatre. It’s part of Seger’s farewell “Roll Me Away” tour.

Bob Seger talks to the media during his street sign commemoration ceremony at DTE on June 5, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to the Detroit News)

Seger was joined by his family, wife Nita, son Cole and daughter Samantha.

He first played the amphitheater, as Pine Knob, in July 1972.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Seger. “I’m really happy about this great honor. Thank you very much.“

The rocker also paid tribute to some longtime radio friends in attendance, including Ken Calvert, Steve Kostan, Karen Savelly, Doug Podell and J.J. Johnson.

And that was it for Seger’s remarks — he’ll need his voice for the flurry of shows this month.

Arn Tellem, vice chairman, DTE Energy Music Theatre and Detroit Pistons, and Tom Wilson, interim president, 313 Presents spoke briefly before Seger.

“Bob always delivered, he would transport you back to a memory you didn’t know you had,” said Wilson of the many dates Seger played at DTE over the years.

The Bob Seger Drive sign will be on the concourse at DTE, where fans can take photos with it, and also by the marquee out by the venue’s main gate.

The Bob Seger Drive sign by the marquee out by the venue’s main gate. (Photo: Susan Whitall, Special to The Detroit News)

