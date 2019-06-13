Director Bryan Singer attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park in this February 26, 2017, file photo. Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle allegations that he raped a then-17-year-old boy on a yacht 15 years ago. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images, File)

Seattle – Movie director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle allegations that he raped a then-17-year-old boy on a yacht 15 years ago.

Court records show that Singer, whose credits include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Superman Returns” and “The Usual Suspects,” continues to deny he assaulted Cesar Sanchez-Guzman or ever attended a party with him on a yacht as it sailed on Lake Union and Lake Washington in Seattle.

A trustee who is overseeing Sanchez-Guzman’s bankruptcy case filed a motion Wednesday recommending the settlement be approved. The trustee noted that it would be enough money to pay off the $61,000 in claims against Sanchez-Guzman, pay the costs of administering the case and leave money left over for him.

Sanchez-Guzman sued Singer in King County Superior Court in 2017.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2019/06/13/director-bryan-singer-reaches-settlement-rape-claim/39578961/