Chandler Powell, left, and Bindi Irwin at a ceremony honoring the late Steve Irwin with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

New York – Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late conservationist, Steve Irwin, is getting married.

She posted Wednesday on her social media that longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell’s proposed on her 21st birthday, Tuesday.

The most beautiful surprise. Chandler & Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’ in the gardens of Australia Zoo. Beyond perfect. I never knew Robert was there photographing & I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the best day of my life.❤️ pic.twitter.com/0fRD0DMhdd — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 25, 2019

Powell is a 22-year-old wakeboarder from Florida whom she met in 2013 when he was visiting the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo .

Steve Irwin, known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” was a popular TV personality. He was killed by a stingray in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary.

His wife, Terri, and children Bindi and Robert have carried on his conservation work.

Bindi Irwin starred in her own wildlife series as a child. She won season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2019/07/25/bindi-irwin/39804025/