Could be weeks, could be months, the singer says in Instagram post

Mike Posner has offered an update on his walk across America after being sidelined by a near-deadly rattlesnake bite.

"I'll be back out there when I'm supposed to be back out there," Posner said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday.

Last week, the Southfield-bred pop singer was bit by a baby rattlesnake in Colorado, some 1,600 miles into his 2,800 mile journey across the United States.

"Crazy day yesterday!" he wrote on his Instagram page, underneath a video of himself in a hospital, strapped to a gurney, being attended to by three medical personnel.

He continued, "I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got (bit) by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke!"

The injury was worse than Posner anticipated, and he posted an update over the weekend that showed him using a walker for support, taking small baby steps. "From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom," he said.

In Wednesday's seven and-a-half minute video, he's still using a walker, and says it's going to take him longer than expected to properly heal and resume the walk.

"Some of the doctors said weeks, and some of the doctors said months. There's no sort of consensus," he says. "I don't know how long it's going to take. I hope weeks, I hope not months."

He continues, "it's going to take how long it takes. I can't rush it. I can only do exactly what the experts tell me."

He also says once he resumes his journey, he's going to be walking alone, unless he's able to determine ahead of time that he's in a safe area for others to join him.

Posner, 31, has an upbeat attitude about his setback, and even thanked the rattlesnake for helping him learn to appreciate the things he has and those who have helped him.

"I'm happy," he says. "I'm grateful."

