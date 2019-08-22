Share This Story!
Miley Cyrus has denied she cheated on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in a stream-of-consciousness series of Twitter posts
The Associated Press
Published 4:14 p.m. ET Aug. 22, 2019 | Updated 4:16 p.m. ET Aug. 22, 2019
New York – Miley Cyrus has denied she cheated on her soon-to-be ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in a stream-of-consciousness series of Twitter posts.
The pop star concluded her missives saying people can call her a “twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly” but she is “not a liar.”
Hemsworth and Cyrus were on again, off again for 10 years but were married just seven months ago. He filed divorce papers Wednesday , citing irreconcilable differences.
Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing in photos that surfaced earlier this month. Cyrus didn’t mention Carter by name on Twitter but admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger.
Cyrus said she was faithful once she and Hemsworth reconciled. She added that she loves Hemsworth and “always will.”
