Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before overdose death
A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose
Andrew Dalton, Associated Press
Published 3:27 p.m. ET Sept. 4, 2019 | Updated 3:29 p.m. ET Sept. 4, 2019
Los Angeles – A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose.
The Drug Enforcement Agency says in a statement that 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday and is expected to appear in court later in the day.
A DEA affidavit alleges that Miller asked Pettit for oxycodone and other drugs, but on Sept. 5 Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.
An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
The rapper, whose work brought him wide respect in the hip-hop community, was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018.
