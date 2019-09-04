Los Angeles – A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says in a statement that 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday and is expected to appear in court later in the day.

In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose. An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. (Photo: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

A DEA affidavit alleges that Miller asked Pettit for oxycodone and other drugs, but on Sept. 5 Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.

An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

The rapper, whose work brought him wide respect in the hip-hop community, was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018.

