Detroit — Eminem was paid a visit by Secret Service agents about his lyrical jabs at President Donald Trump, according to a report released Thursday.

This week, the agency turned over 40 pages of documents to BuzzFeed News that showed it interviewed the rapper in January 2018 based on "threatening lyrics" from his raps "Framed" and "Like Home" that appeared on his album "Revival."

The Secret Service characterized Eminem as "exhibiting inappropriate behavior" and noted that he, through the rap, "threatens protectee," according to BuzzFeed.

Eminem on the sidelines at Ford Field for a Lions game. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Associated Press)

According to the documents, on Dec. 15, 2017, the day "Revival" was released, a concerned citizen reported Eminem had a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment toward Trump and a threatening comment toward his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The "concerned citizen" was a TMZ employee, according to the documents. The source sent the Secret Service an email with a link to an article in the Hill about the song. "I want to know if your agency is investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump," the person wrote.

According to the BuzzFeed report, it appears the TMZ employee was seeking comment from the Secret Service after publishing a story about Eminem's lyrics criticizing Trump.

The Secret Service closed the case in February, more than a year after it was opened.

Seven months later, Eminem confirmed the visit on his album "Kamikaze." Eminem claimed in the lead track, "The Ringer," that he was visited by the Secret Service: "Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists."

Eminem's spokesman declined to comment to The News on the BuzzFeed report.

During the interview with Secret Service, when agents began to read the lyrics of his freestyle rap, "Mathers was familiar the song and began rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read," according to the report, based on the documents.

It wasn't the first time the Detroit rapper was probed by the Secret Service.

In 2002, agents were questioning whether action needed to be taken after Eminem's song called "We Are American," was leaked online. Eminem rapped: "(Expletive) money, I don't rap for dead presidents. I'd rather see the president dead."

The Secret Service had been concerned that it may be a threat to President George W. Bush, but said, at the time, that it wasn't a big deal. "Dead presidents" is slang for cash because of the depiction of several presidents on currency.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2019/10/25/eminem-secret-service-anti-trump-lyrics/2454992001/