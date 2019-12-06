Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy may have 10 kids (and a grandchild), but he’d like everyone to know there’s nothing nutty about it.

The funnyman appeared on “Ellen” Thursday and opened up about how men and women react differently to hearing how many children he has.

“Does it seem like a lot to you, or does that seem OK?” DeGeneres asked.

“No, that seems OK,” the 58-year-old actor responded.

Eddie Murphy attends the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 6, 2016 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia, TNS)

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy! How much did that (expletive) cost?’ “ he said. “And women, it’s kind of like there’s something sexy about it, I think. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing,’” he added.

Murphy has two children with his fiancee Paige Butcher, 3-year-old Izzy and 1-year-old Max. He shares five children with ex-wife Nicole Murphy, and one each from prior relationships with Paulette McNeely, Tamara Hood and Mel B, aka Scary Spice.

Murphy is currently getting serious Oscar buzz for “Dolemite Is My Name” and is set to return to “Saturday Night Live” for the show’s Christmas episode. He also will reprise one of the roles that made him famous in “Coming to America 2.”

Murphy previously told USA Today in November that one of the things he liked most about his family was how much comedy material they provided.

“The last time I did stand-up, I had no kids, I had never been married and I was 27 years old,” Murphy said. “I’m 58. I have 10 kids. I’ve been married and divorced. So I have so much stuff to talk about.”

