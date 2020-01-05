The 2020 Golden Globe Awards
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This image released by NBC shows Brad Pitt accepting the award for best supporting actor in a film for his role in "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
This image released by NBC shows Brad Pitt accepting the award for best supporting actor in a film for his role in "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Michelle Williams accepting the award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in "Fosse/Verdon" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Michelle Williams accepting the award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in "Fosse/Verdon" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Hildur Gudnadottir accepting the award for best original score for "Joker" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Hildur Gudnadottir accepting the award for best original score for "Joker" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Tom Hanks accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
This image released by NBC shows Tom Hanks accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting the award for best TV comedy series for "Fleabag" as fellow cast and crew members look on at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting the award for best TV comedy series for "Fleabag" as fellow cast and crew members look on at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Olivia Colman accepting the award for best actress in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Olivia Colman accepting the award for best actress in a drama series for "The Crown" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Sam Mendes accepting the award for best director for the film "1917" as presenters Antonio Banderas, right, and Helen Mirren look on at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Sam Mendes accepting the award for best director for the film "1917" as presenters Antonio Banderas, right, and Helen Mirren look on at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Carol Burnett TV Achievement Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Carol Burnett TV Achievement Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Brian Cox accepting the award for best actor in a drama series for "Succession" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Brian Cox accepting the award for best actor in a drama series for "Succession" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting the award for best actress in a comedy series for "Fleabag" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting the award for best actress in a comedy series for "Fleabag" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Ramy Youssef accepting the award for best actor in a TV series, comedy or musical for "Ramy" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Ramy Youssef accepting the award for best actor in a TV series, comedy or musical for "Ramy" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Quentin Tarantino accepting the award for best screenplay for "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Quentin Tarantino accepting the award for best screenplay for "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Laura Dern accepting the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for "Marriage Story" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Laura Dern accepting the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for "Marriage Story" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows presenters Elton John, left, and Bernie Taupin at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
This image released by NBC shows presenters Elton John, left, and Bernie Taupin at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows presenters Reese Witherspoon, left, and Jennifer Aniston at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows presenters Reese Witherspoon, left, and Jennifer Aniston at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Jesse Armstrong, third from left, and cast members accepting the award for best drama TV series for "Succession" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Jesse Armstrong, third from left, and cast members accepting the award for best drama TV series for "Succession" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows host Ricky Gervais at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows host Ricky Gervais at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows presenters Matt Bomer, left, and Sofia Vergara at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows presenters Matt Bomer, left, and Sofia Vergara at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
This image released by NBC shows Jesse Armstrong accepting the award for best drama TV series for "Succession" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
This image released by NBC shows Jesse Armstrong accepting the award for best drama TV series for "Succession" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Paul Drinkwater, AP
Fullscreen
Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Salma Hayek arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Salma Hayek arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Joaquin Phoenix, from left, Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Joaquin Phoenix, from left, Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Rooney Mara arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Rooney Mara arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Shailene Woodley arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Shailene Woodley arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Cate Blanchett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Cate Blanchett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Kerry Washington arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Kerry Washington arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Taylor Swift arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Taylor Swift arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Awkwafina arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Awkwafina arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Charlize Theron arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Charlize Theron arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Sienna Miller arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Sienna Miller arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Brad Pitt arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Brad Pitt arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Julie Yaeger, left, and Paul Rudd arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Julie Yaeger, left, and Paul Rudd arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Renee Zellweger arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Renee Zellweger arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Rita Wilson, left, and Tom Hanks arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
David E. Kelley, left, and Michelle Pfeiffer arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
David E. Kelley, left, and Michelle Pfeiffer arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Golden Globes are famously unpredictable, but a few sure things seem to be in store for Sunday’s awards: Streaming services will play a starring role; five-time host Ricky Gervais will snicker at his own jokes; and Brad Pitt is all but assured of taking home an award.

    Plenty of question marks remain for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, though. Will Jennifer Lopez score her first Globe? Who will win best song in the face-off between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John? Just how many “Cats” jokes are too many?

    Stars began arriving Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, ahead of the ceremony, which is due to start at 8 p.m. and be broadcast live on NBC. Among the standouts on the red carpet was, predictably, Billy Porter. The “Pose” star, who made such an impression at last year's Oscars, arrived in a gleaming white suit with a long feather train that needed an assistant to carry it.

    Whatever the cat drags in Sunday, the Golden Globes — Hollywood’s most freewheeling televised award show — should be entertaining. But they also might be unusually influential.

    The roughly 90 voting members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have traditionally had little in common with the nearly 9,000 industry professionals that make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The HFPA is known for calculatingly packing its show with as much star power as possible, occasionally rewarding even the likes of “The Tourist” and “Burlesque.”

    But the condensed time frame of this year’s award season brings the Globes and the Academy Awards closer. Balloting for Oscar nominations began Thursday and ballots are due on Tuesday. Voters will be watching.

    Netflix comes into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods — 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” leads all movies with six nominations, including best film, drama. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” with five, is up for the same category. The box-office smash “Joker” may be their stiffest competition.

    The path is more certain for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” which is competing in the comedy or musical category. It could easily take home more trophies than any other movie, with possible wins for Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio — a 12-time Globes nominee and three-time winner — and Tarantino’s script. Tarantino is also up for best director, though he faces formidable competition in Scorsese and “Parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon Ho.

    The dearth of nominations for female filmmakers has stoked more backlash than anything else at this year’s Globes. Only men were nominated for best director (just five women have ever been nominated in the category), and none of the 10 films up for best picture was directed by a woman, either.

    Time’s Up, the activist group that debuted at the black-clad 2018 Globes, has been highly critical of the HFPA for the omission, calling it “unacceptable.”

    Last year, eventual Oscar best picture winner “Green Book” took best comedy, while “Bohemian Rhapsody” unexpectedly won best drama. This year, one of the likely best picture nominees at the Academy Awards wasn’t eligible. Despite being an organization of foreign journalists, the HFPA doesn’t include foreign films in its top categories, thus ruling out the South Korean sensation “Parasite.”

    On the TV side, series like “Fleabag,” “The Crown,” “Succession” and “Chernobyl” are among the favorites. The recently launched Apple TV Plus also joins its first major awards show with “The Morning Show,” including nominations for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

    The show will be watchable beyond the traditional NBC broadcast. With a cable or satellite TV login, the three-hour show can be streamed on NBC.com or on Hulu (with live TV), YouTube TV, Sling TV or PlayStation Vue. The official red carpet will be streamed on Facebook, beginning at 6 p.m.

    Last year’s telecast, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, held steady in TV ratings, averaging 18.6 million viewers. Along with the returning Gervais, scheduled presenters include Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell and last year’s best actress winner, Glenn Close.

    Tom Hanks, also a nominee for his supporting turn as Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” will receive the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. The Carol Burnett Award, a similar honorary award given for television accomplishment, will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2020/01/05/stars-hit-red-carpet-ahead-golden-globes-ceremony/2821101001/