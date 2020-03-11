Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks tweeted Wednesday that he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks, the beloved actor and two-time Oscar winner, and his wife, Rita Wilson, are in Australia and were feeling tired, "like we had colds, and some body aches."

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Rita had some chills that came and went," he tweeted Wednesday night. "Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

In 2013, Hanks disclosed that he has type 2 diabetes.

Hanks also posted his message on social media with an image of a surgical glove in a garbage can. He signed off saying: “Take care of yourselves!”

Variety, the show business trade publication, said the couple, both 63, were Down Under for the production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley movie.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/people/2020/03/11/actor-tom-hanks-rita-wilson-coronavirus/5027907002/