Drew Barrymore applauds $70K raised by Detroit News T-shirt sales

The Detroit News made the news — "Drew's News," to be exact — on Thursday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The bubbly host excitedly reported on this week's announcement that sales of Detroit News retro T-shirts — like the one she popularized on the cover of August's InStyle magazine — have raised more than $70,000 for the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation.

Barrymore discussed how she wore the shirt, a vintage item from her own collection, on the InStyle cover, breaking a norm for magazine photo shoots.

See the clip here:

Barrymore encouraged viewers to follow the link on her website to order the T-shirts and raise more money for charity. Shirts are also available at the link here.

"Let's do this, let's raise more money, do some good," Barrymore said. "This is evidence it's happening!"

"The Drew Barrymore Show" premiered Monday, and airs daily at 4 p.m. on WWJ-TV (Channel 62).

The Rosa L. Parks Foundation provides college scholarships to incoming freshmen who show a need and a dedication to the Civil Right's icons values. The Detroit-based charity was founded in a partnership between The Detroit News and Detroit Public Schools in 1980.

The foundation will use the profits raised from the shirt sales to fund internships to allow more students the opportunity to achieve newsroom experience during their studies.