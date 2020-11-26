Eminem foundation releasing a limited clothing line to help students in pandemic crunch

The Detroit News

The Marshall Mathers Foundation is releasing a limited edition line of clothing for a good cause on Friday while also commemorating the 20th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP and the hit single “Stan.”

The foundation’s x DBG #Stan #MMLP collab on Carhartt gear will raise money to help the Downtown Boxing Gym (DBG Detroit) knock out COVID-19-related learning loss. DBG is a free academic and athletic program on the city’s east side that helps students during the pandemic.

“We’re facing a crisis like we’ve never seen and we’re doing everything we can to support our kids and help them make it through,” said Khali Sweeney, DBG’s founder and CEO, in a statement. “To have Eminem and the Marshall Mathers Foundation step up during this time and help raise much-needed funds means the world to us. This is what we do in the D. We take care of each other. And we are truly grateful.”

T-shirts and hoodies sell for $30 and $60 and are available online at the Eminem Store (shop.eminem.com) on Friday. All proceeds will support DBG’s tutoring, mentorship, enrichment programs, college and career prep, social-emotional skills building, and basic needs support like transportation, meals, and more. More information is available at dbgdetroit.org.

The Marshall Mathers Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to disadvantaged and at-risk youth in Detroit and surrounding communities. The group’s mission has expanded to stand as an ally in the fight against social injustice and racial equality nationwide.