Harrison Twp. mother gets $13K donation from Taylor Swift

Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has pledged $13,000 to a mother of two from Harrison Township featured in a Washington Post article about people struggling to pay rent in the pandemic.

Shelbie Lynn Selewski, who was including in the Monday article, started a GoFundMe.com page Tuesday to help her "cover food, rent and monthly bills." She set a goal of $26,000.

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift said she was donating $13,000 to Selewski in a message she posted on the page.

"Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post," the message said. "No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor."

Selewski said Swift's donation is incredible.

"With every notification I swear I cannot believe this has happened!!!," she wrote on her GoFundMe page. "This is so amazing! This has been the biggest blessing and our family is absolutely shocked."

As of Thursday, Selewski had raised more than $21,000 on her GoFundMe page.

Selweski lost her job in the spring, according to the page. She also has a young daughter born with a collapsed lung right before the pandemic started who was hospitalized for two months. She also has another daughter who is 7 years-old.

"We have sold everything we could possibly sell and with that have always paid our bills as much as possible but it feels like every day something else comes up," she said on the page. "From shut offs to actually being shut off, there is not a moment that I wish this Pandemic had never happened. I have never thought to make a GoFundMe but with Christmas approaching I just didn’t know what else to do. We would be grateful for any help. The money will go directly to keeping our lights on this holiday season and trying to pay some rent so we aren't evicted. Any leftover money will go toward the kids."

TMZ reported Swift also donated $13,000 to another woman who was mentioned in the Washington Post article, Nikki Cornwell of Nashville.

