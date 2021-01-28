Here’s what Larry King actually died of

Jami Ganz

New York Daily News

Larry King did not die of coronavirus, his family revealed. Despite reports saying the broadcasting titan’s cause of death was COVID-19, his widow Shawn King told Entertainment Tonight that it was actually an infection that killed the 87-year-old last week.

“It was an infection, it was sepsis,” she explained. “Well, he was finally ready to go, I will tell you that.”

Though she said the media icon “never wanted to go,” she noted his body “had been hit so many times with so many things,” among them, COVID-19.

“He beat it, but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him,” King said. “But boy, he was not gonna go down easily.”

The two married in 1997 and filed for divorce in 2010, though they never finalized it.

The Brooklyn-born Peabody winner filed for divorce once more in summer 2019. “In my heart, I didn’t think it was really going to happen and it never did,” Shawn King explained. “We were partners in every sense of the way, in business, and in, well, first in our family and then in business.”

Together, the two shared sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20.