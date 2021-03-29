Piers Morgan defends Sharon Osbourne who was fired from ‘The Talk’ over Meghan Markle comments

Theresa Braine

New York Daily News

Piers Morgan has gone to bat for pal Sharon Osbourne, bemoaning the “heavy price” the now-former talk show host is paying for defending his takedown of Meghan Markle in her Oprah Winfrey interview.

“What’s happened to @MrsSOsbourne is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS,” he tweeted Saturday. “Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar.”

On Sunday, he went on a rant in the Daily Mail, where he’s an editor at large. First, doubling down on his contention that Markle made up much of what she had recounted to Winfrey on March 7, he used that to deride the Duchess as “one of many whiny, privileged, hypocritical celebrities who now cynically exploit victimhood to suppress free speech, value their own version of the truth above the actual truth, and seek to cancel anyone that deviates from their woke world view or who dares to challenge the veracity of their inflammatory statements.”

As for Osbourne, who defended him against charges of racism in a controversial exchange with “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, he said that he and his friend were being targeted by “cancel culture.”

Both he and Osbourne are out at their respective talk shows for their various comments and condemnation of Markle’s recounting of her lived experience. Osbourne has also had to hire private security since her charged exchange with Underwood. And on Sunday, Morgan said his three sons were all being targeted with abuse as well.

Morgan revealed in the column that he had been told, after storming off set, to either apologize or leave. He chose to leave.

Both television personalities on each side of the Pond still stand accused of racism, which they continue to vehemently deny, as EOnline reported.

“What’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms. Markle,” he wrote. “It’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

Osbourne’s tweeting her support “took real guts, knowing it would enrage the ultra-woke crowd in Hollywood where she lives and works,” he wrote. “True friends run toward you, fake friends run away,” during a crisis.

Osbourne, he wrote, had been “driven out for the crime of defending me, a friend she knows isn’t racist, from a co-worker saying I’m racist simply because I disbelieve Meghan Markle.”