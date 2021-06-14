Chrissy Teigen apologizes for ‘past horrible tweets,’ says she’s reaching out to ‘people I insulted’

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

Chrissy Teigen issued a lengthy apology Monday for her “past horrible tweets,” and said she’s privately reaching out to “the people I insulted.”

The TV host and supermodel had been quiet on social media in recent weeks after apologizing last month to reality star Courtney Stodden, who accused Teigen of sending her mean messages online years earlier.

Teigen wrote in a Medium post published Monday that there are “more than just a few” people who she needs to say sorry to.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets,” Teigen wrote Monday. “My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.

“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Teigen, 35, wrote that she acted like a different person on social media than she did in real life.

“In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted,” Teigen wrote. “If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities.

“Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core,” she continued. “I’ll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my a–h–e past, and I deserve it.”

The Medium message comes about a month after Teigen apologized for past comments toward Stodden.

Teigen was one of several celebrities that Stodden accused of using mean rhetoric about her during an interview with The Daily Beast.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden told the outlet of Teigen. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’ ”

In her May apology, Teigen tweeted she was “ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

On Monday, Teigen wrote that she is reaching out to others whom she insulted as well.

“I understand that they may not want to speak to me,” Teigen wrote on Medium. “I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs.”

Teigen wrote that her husband, singer John Legend, often tells her that their 5-year-old daughter, Luna, reminds him of her. She said they always encourage Luna and their 3-year-old son, Miles, to be kind, and hopes their children can realize her “evolution.”

“I’m going to keep working to be the best version of myself for EVERYONE,” Teigen wrote. “Everyone deserves better – even my detractors. And better is what you can expect from me.”