Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Kathy Griffin revealed Monday that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer and is undergoing surgery to have half of her left lung removed.

“Yes I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she said in a statement online.

Griffin said her doctors are “optimistic” after catching it at stage one and don’t believe she will need chemotherapy or radiation.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she wrote.

She also ended the note by encouraging everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview airing Monday night, the 60-year-old comedian told ABC News Nightline that she was “definitely in shock.”

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” she said. “Not in denial, but once a day, I’ll turn to nobody next to me and go, ‘can you believe this s–? Is this a b– or what?’”

Days earlier, Griffin shared a photo from a TV set, announcing that she is “back at work…where I belong.”