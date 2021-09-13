Fox 2's Erika Erickson shares update on medical condition, recovery

Fox 2 reporter Erika Erickson is sharing more about the condition that has kept her off the air for the majority of 2021.

"I fear I'm beginning to forget what it's like (to) not be in some sort of pain," Erickson wrote in an update posted to her social media channels on Monday. "I've about had it with this burning and I can't seem to get comfortable no matter what I do."

Erickson said she is suffering from cervicogenic headaches, a common and recurrent form of headache which starts in the neck and cause unilateral pain.

She underwent a surgical procedure two weeks ago "to sear off angry nerves" in the left side of her neck, she said; it was her second such procedure, the earlier dealing with the right side of her neck. She detailed bouts with nausea, dizziness and vertigo, and said she is unable to fully turn her neck from side to side.

Monday's update followed an earlier update from July where Erickson first shared the details of her condition.

The 37-year-old has been on medical leave from Fox 2, where she has been a reporter since 2013, for most of the year, save for a short stint in April where she came back to work. The Wayne State University graduate grew up in Canton Township and came to Fox 2 after working in Traverse City for three years.

In July, Erickson had shared that she hoped to be back on the air in a matter of weeks; no timeline was attached to her Monday update.

"While there are moments I look at the date and feel a sense of overwhelming despair (as I think about how much time I've lost), there are other moments the clock seems to pause," she writes. "Healing is complex and well, it's hard. My body is doing the best it can do."

