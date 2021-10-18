Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged

Nelson Oliveira

New York Daily News

Kourtney Kardashian will soon be walking down the aisle for the first time after boyfriend Travis Barker popped the question in a romantic beachside proposal Sunday evening.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star confirmed the news with an Instagram photo of the couple surrounded by an elaborate arrangement of red roses and candles, captioning the post with “forever @travisbarker.” The Blink-182 drummer replied to the post with his own “FOREVER.”

The couple had been friends for years before they began dating in January. Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick, but they were never married. Barker has been married twice before and has two children with his second wife, Shanna Moakler.

“Congratulations @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker,” Barker’s teenage son, Landon, wrote on Instagram. “I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much!”

“So happy for you guys I love u both!” wrote his daughter, Alabama.

Kim Kardashian shared a video of the couple making out after the proposal, with a close-up of her sister’s massive engagement ring.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” Kim tweeted.

The proposal took place outside a hotel in Montecito, east of Santa Barbara, according to TMZ, which first reported the engagement Sunday.