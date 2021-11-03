Britney Spears claims mom ‘ruined my life’ with conservatorship

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Jamie Spears has been the face of Britney’s conservatorship, but the pop star says her mom had more to do with it than anyone thought.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears lambasted mom Lynne Tuesday night.

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life,” the 39-year-old singer wrote.

“You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship, but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”

Spears also included former business manager Lou Taylor in her screed, claiming that the pair pretended they had “NO IDEA what’s going on” when the opposite was true.

The conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, appears to be in its last legs, driven by public pressure and dad Jamie’s loosening grip on the singer’s life.

On Monday, Jamie filed for the immediate termination of the conservatorship, saying her “recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the conservatorship is contrary to her desires,” according to People.

Jamie has repeatedly claimed that he believed his was acting in his daughter’s best interest in taking over her life.