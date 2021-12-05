Jared Goff's girlfriend Christen Harper, in midst of beach shoot, reacts to Lions win

The Detroit News

Jared Goff's girlfriend, Christen Harper, is usually present to watch the quarterback lead his team.

Not Sunday. Harper, a swimsuit model, was on the beach in an undisclosed location shooting for Sports Illustrated's 2022 Swimsuit Issue when Goff led the Lions to their first victory of the season, a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

A video of Harper — on a sandy beach, waves hitting the shore, clad in a yellow bikini — learning of the victory and watching a replay of the final play on a phone was uploaded to both her Instagram account and to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account on Sunday.

"They won!" a voice off camera can be heard telling Harper. "It's over?" she asks. "Last second!" a voice tells her.

(Can't see the embed? View Harper's post on Instagram here.)

Harper doesn't believe it. "Shut up," she says. "Shut up!" Her mouth falls agape and she doubles over in excitement. Voices can be heard in the background loudly cheering.

"You guys, this is their first win!" she says. "Like, this is crazy!"

Harper can then be seen on a split screen, with the final play unfolding on the bottom half of the screen and her reaction at the top. "That is the best," she says.

"COUPLE GOALS!" the caption on the @si_swimsuit account reads. "When your boyfriend throws the winning thouchdown pass while you're shooting your rookie year of #SISwim22 (Yes, we're all crying.)"

In a comment on the post, Harper writes, "BEST DAY EVER!!!!!!!!! Any given Sunday baby! Dreams coming true!"

Harper, a 28-year-old Southern California native who has more than 360,000 followers on Instagram, and Goff have been dating since at least October 2019.

The Lions victory on Sunday marked the team's first win under Goff and its first win overall in 364 days.