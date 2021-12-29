Betty White says she’s ‘lucky to be in such good health’ as 100th birthday approaches

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News

Betty White is proving to be one tough broad.

The comedic actress and bonafide Hollywood star will turn 100 on Jan. 17 – and she’s looking forward to big day with much joy.

In a new interview, White said she’s “so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

“It’s amazing,” she added about the upcoming centennial.

So what’s the key to longevity for the five-time Emmy Award winner, known for roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.”

White said being “born a cockeyed optimist” is the key to her optimism. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said in an exclusive interview with People for its Jan. 10 edition. “I always find the positive.”

For those wondering what the 99-year-old Oak Park, Illinois, native’s diet consists of?

“I try to avoid anything green,” she joked to the outlet, which hit national newsstands Tuesday. “I think it’s working.”

To help round out the cover story, a few of the “Hot In Cleveland” star’s famous friends – including Carol Burnett, Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds – shared their experiences working with White.