Peter Dinklage calls out 'Snow White' remake as a 'backward story' about dwarfs

Christie D’zurilla

Los Angeles Times

Peter Dinklage has some thoughts about hypocrisy among Hollywood progressives.

The “Game of Thrones” star was discussing wokeness in the context of comedy on Monday’s edition of the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast when the conversation turned to confused thinking in the entertainment industry.

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on, I gotta say, from being somebody who’s a little bit unique,” Dinklage said, noting that he had had a “front row seat” to a lot of it.