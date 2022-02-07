Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan woman who details rights being ‘taken away’ under Taliban control

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

A letter sent to Angelina Jolie detailed the rights that are being taken away from women in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Jolie shared the letter on Instagram, saying she received it from a young Afghan woman who hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over last year.

“I feel like women don’t have any right to speak or put their word forward,” the letter reads, according to Jolie’s post.

“The rights of the woman are taken away from them and they are not allowed to do anything in the country,” the letter continued. “Few weeks back when the Taliban arrested 2 of the women who raised their voices in order to ask for the rights of woman and freedom, I just thought, that this is the end and I might never be able to go outside again or even be able to speak as I am a Girl.”

The Taliban took over power in Afghanistan last August.

Jolie, who didn’t share name of the letter’s author in order to protect her identity, urged her followers to help make sure women in Afghanistan are “not forgotten.”

“Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night at gunpoint and disappeared, and new restrictions are being imposed on the freedom of women and girls day by day,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote.