Kanye West begs God, ‘please bring our family back together,’ after Pete Davidson calls Kim his girlfriend

Muri Assunção

New York Daily News

Kanye West has turned to a higher power to try to get estranged wife Kim Kardashian back.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, called on God to intervene in his soon-to-be-dissolved marriage to the reality show star.

West shared a few images on Instagram Wednesday of Kardashian and their kids from a new Vogue cover shoot. He captioned the message with an all-caps request to the Almighty: “God please bring our family together.” The plea comes just days after “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time.