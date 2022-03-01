HGTV star Nicole Curtis offering $150 home consults via Zoom for charity

Ever wish you could ask HGTV star Nicole Curtis about how to tackle your own restoration project? Now you can.

For the first time, the "Rehab Addict" star, a Lake Orion native, is offering Zoom home consults. For a $150 donation, Curtis will do a 30-minute personalized, online consultation. All donations are slated to go toward Love, Team Tessa, a foundation created in honor of Tessa Prothero, the daughter of one of Curtis's longtime team members who died of neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, in 2017. She was 9.

"Every dollar of every donation goes right to adding joy to the lives of a family facing the hardship of pediatric cancer," said Curtis in an email sent to her followers Monday. "For all of you who have written, emailed, direct messaged, wrote me really lengthy letters and left them at an event — I'm talking to you."

Curtis suggested the session "can also be a great gift to pass on."

Curtis said she's been busy filming for her show but paused in honor of Tessa's Feb. 26 birthday. She would've been 14.

Curtis's latest show, "Rehab Addict Rescue," premiered in January 2021 on HGTV, following the longtime DIY-er as she helped overwhelmed Detroit homeowners with their own restoration projects.

But if you want an open-concept home or are thinking about tearing out original woodwork, don't go to Curtis.

With every project, "there’s no chance we are opening up walls," Curtis told The Detroit News in an interview last year. "It’s really preaching for me, 'Stop this madness.' Don’t paint original woodwork. Let us remind you again of how you can really restore a house."

To sign up for a virtual consult with Curtis, go to her Facebook page, donate $150 under her Team Tessa post in honor of Prothero' s birthday and screenshot your donation. Curtis then asks donors to send that screenshot to an email, assistant@nicolecurtis.com. Curtis said her team will send you a Zoom link in the next two weeks. She said the new season of her show should premiere next month.

