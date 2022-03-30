Chris Rock adds second Detroit show in wake of Academy Awards slap

As the slap heard 'round the world continues to reverberate, Detroit will get a second chance to see Chris Rock live later this year.

The superstar comedian has added a second Fox Theatre show to his docket in September. He will play the Fox on Sept. 17, joining his previously announced Sept. 16 show, promoters announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the newly announced date go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

Rock, who was slapped on stage by Will Smith at Sunday night's Oscars in what is possibly the most talked-about moment in the history of the Academy Awards, has been silent since the incident.

That silence won't last long: He kicks off his Ego Death Tour Wednesday night in Boston, ticket prices for which have surged on the secondary market following Sunday's brouhaha.

In Detroit, tickets — which range from $49 to $135 — are still available for Rock's Sept. 16 show.

No phones will be allowed to be used during Rock's shows. Phones will be placed in specialized pouches at the venue gates and will be locked for the duration of the performance.

Rock's last Detroit appearances were a three-night stand at the Fox in April 2017.

