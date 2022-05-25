Singer-songwriter Jill Jack learns firsthand about COVID recovery

Following a long recovery from COVID-19 and a rare heart complication, Ferndale singer-songwriter Jill Jack is set to return to the stage Saturday at Hotel Royal Oak.

After contracting a debilitating case of COVID-19 in January, Jack said she was bed-ridden for three-and-half weeks. When she beganto exercise again, she said she blamed symptoms of soreness and chest pain on being out of shape. By her second day back at the gym, Jack knew something was wrong.

"I called my husband and I said, crying, 'I think I'm having a heart attack'," Jack said. "You don't want to be dramatic, and your mind is like, 'I'm fine,' and so I whispered to the receptionist, 'I think you might want to call 911.'"

Jack said she worried about wasting everyone's time as she was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Jack's doctors at Beaumont Royal Oak found she was suffering from myocarditis, or an inflammation of the heart that can be a complication of COVID-19.

"They realized that my heart was OK," Jack said. "COVID really did a number on me and my poor little heart. It took me a good month, almost a month and a half, to get back to walking and being able to walk down the block."

Dr. Monica Jiddou-Patros, a cardiologist at Beaumont, said myocarditis can occur following various kinds of infections. It is common for patients and doctors to test for a heart attack first.

"Any sort of viral infection can affect the heart. It's not only seen with COVID," Jiddou-Patros said. "There's lot's of symptoms associated ... you can have chest pain, you can feel short of breath. In some people, they have heart failure symptoms where they have swelling in the legs, a hard time breathing with their normal activities, and it can very much mimic a hearth attack."

After taking it slow and attending cardiac rehabilitation, Jack said she has been cleared to perform, but still has days where she doesn't feel like herself. She emphasized the emotional and physical aspects of recovery.

"Be really kind to yourself — I'm a workaholic and I'm not the person I was, and I have to be OK with that until I can be," Jack said. "You get frustrated, you get depressed. Reach out if you need to get some help from a therapist."

Jiddou-Patros recommended that patients return to physical activity slowly and listen to their bodies.

"If you've been down for a while, start slow, gauge your body and see what you can do," Jiddou-Patros said. "Start with simple walking and then gradually work your way up."

Increased cases of myocarditis have been reported in patients after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine like those offered by Pfizer and Moderna; however these cases remain rare.

"It is a potential side effect of the vaccine but it's extremely rare," Jiddou-Patros said. "The effects of COVID I think far outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine, so I would still encourage people to get vaccinated."

