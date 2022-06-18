From 'Touchdown' to 'Will you marry me?' Lions' Jared Goff pops the big question to Christen Harper

Detroit — This week marked another win for Lions quarterback Jared Goff — only this time, the acceptance of his proposal to his longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper, setting the internet ablaze.

Harper, a swimsuit model, announced their engagement on Instagram, coupled with multiple photos and videos on her Instagram stories reel, after being surprised by the news and surrounded by loved ones during a trip in Cabo San Lucas.

"6.16.22 can't wait for forever with you," the caption read.

The couple's win comes shortly after Harper, 29, celebrated the launch of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue last month, according to the magazine's website.

Haper's post has received hundreds of messages of praise and good wishes from supporters, including from Katie Austin, another 2022 Sports Illustrated model.

"AHHHHHHHH," Austin commented.

Goff, 27, who joined the Lions in 2021, has not yet taken to social media to announce their big news.

Prior to joining the Lions, Goff spent his first four years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams from 2016-2020.

In a post to her Instagram story in 2021, Harper thanked Los Angeles for bringing the couple together and wrote that she'll never forget "all the fun times."

The couple have been together since 2019.