Carlos Santana postpones some concerts after health scare

Associated Press

Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”

July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Michael Vrionis, Santana's manager said in a statement.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis said. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, California, through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled.

Santana's wife Cindy Blackman Santana posted Wednesday on Facebook, thanking fans for their well wishes and confirming that the singer had been diagnosed with heat exhaustion and dehydration.

"It was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon," she wrote.

Santana commented on the page earlier Wednesday, saying "to one and all. thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy. forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. blessings and miracles to you all."

Santana performed Tuesday after Earth, Wind & Fire as part of their "Miraculous Supernatural Tour."