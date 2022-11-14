Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”

Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”

Michigan State University is Hill’s first stop along her book tour from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday in the Quello Center Room 145, located at 404 Wilson Road, East Lansing.

Hosted by MSU journalism professor Christina Myers, the event will also be available via Zoom.

Tuesday evening, Hill will be reading from her new book and signing copies at Marygrove College, located at 8425 West McNichols, Detroit, for a ticketed event sponsored by the Mumford Alumni Association.

Tickets are $45 and include a signed copy of “Uphill,” refreshments and entertainment. All proceeds will go toward student scholarships for Mumford students.

In addition to her memoir, Hill is a contributing writer for the Atlantic, where she covers everything from sports to politics and hosts a Spotify podcast, "Jemele Hill Is Unbothered."

Hill will wrap up her tour at the Detroit Public Library’s Main Branch, in which she will have a conversation with Jalen Rose in this sold out event on Wednesday.