Bruce Willis, Demi Moore about to be ‘kooky unhinged’ grandparents as daughter Rumer announces pregnancy

Jami Ganz

New York Daily News

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are about to take on new roles: grandparents.

The former couple’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram Tuesday to share the happy news in an announcement the whole family took part in.

The younger Willis, 34, and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas shared some black-and-white photos of the Vista Kicks singer kissing the expectant mother’s belly.

Willis quickly received support from her mom, 60, as well as sisters Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. The trio all shared the same posts, with variations on the “Ghost” star’s caption: “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” wrote Moore.

“Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend,” added Scout.

Willis’ stepmom, Emma Heming Willis – with whom the “Die Hard” star, 67, shares two younger daughters – also shared the photos on hero own page.

“Baby news is happy news!!!” wrote the “Red 2″ actress, 44. “Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!”

Bruce Willis has not yet posted about his impending grandfather-dom, but it’s a happy development after a dark start to the year.

The family announced in March that he would be “stepping away” from acting due to the cognitive condition, aphasia, which affects one’s ability to communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” read a statement posted to Rumer’s Instagram and signed by his daughters, Heming Willis, and Moore.