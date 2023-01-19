Jennifer Lopez explains why she eloped with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

Peter Sblendorio

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding plans didn’t follow their original script.

The couple was navigating the challenges of planning a traditional ceremony when Affleck suggested they tie the knot in Las Vegas, Lopez said Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Lopez said their first engagement two decades earlier “all fell apart,” which caused her to feel “a little PTSD” about last year’s nuptials.

“The wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says, ‘F– it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight,’” Lopez recalled.

“It was amazing,” she said. “It was the best night of our lives.”

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, married at Vegas’ A Little White Wedding Chapel in July. Multiple other couples waited in line with them to get marriage licenses, Lopez said.

“We were just in line with them at, like, 10 [minutes] to midnight,” Lopez said. “We went at the last, last minute. Everybody was kind of chill. Nobody was freaking out or anything but they were talking to us. They were like, ‘Hey, what are you doing here?’ We were like, ‘We’re getting married, too!’”

The Grammy-nominated Lopez and Oscar-winning Affleck had a larger ceremony in Georgia the following month.

The stars originally dated from 2002 to 2004. They got back together in 2021 and announced their engagement in April.