Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64

Geoff Herbert

Syracuse.com

“The Addams Family” star Lisa Loring is dead at 64, her daughter confirmed to Variety. Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams on the black-and-white sitcom, died Saturday after suffering a stroke and “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.” Loring, who also appeared on “As the World Turns,” was the first actress to play Wednesday from 1964 to 1966, starting when she was 6 years old, and reprised the character in 1977′s “Halloween with the New Addams Family.”

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega said paid tribute to Loring in the Netflix series’ viral dance scene.

“I knew there were certain things that I wanted to do,” Ortega said on “The Tonight Show” last month. “I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of a shuffle that she does. And, of course, they cut out of camera when I did do it. But it’s there, I know it is.”

Loring is survived by her family, including daughters Vanessa and Marianne, and mourned by fans around the world.

Other celebrity deaths this weekend include “Remember the Titans” writer Gregory Allen Howard, Motown hitmaker Barrett Strong, guitarist Tom Verlaine of punk band Television, and actress Annie Wersching (”24,” “The Last of Us” and “Star Trek: Picard”).