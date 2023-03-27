Jeremy Renner back on his feet and slowly walking 3 months after snowplow accident

Christi Carras

Los Angeles Times

Jeremy Renner shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill nearly three months after he was severely injured in a snowplow accident.

On Sunday, the “Hawkeye” star posted a clip on Twitter captioned, “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.” In the video, Renner walks slowly on the treadmill and explains to someone that using the machine is like “having a cane” that supports 60% of his weight.

Multiple outlets have reported that the exercise equipment in the clip is an “anti-gravity treadmill” – a device used in physical therapy to help patients regain their ability to walk.

On Jan. 17, Renner announced that he had been released from the hospital after he was crushed by his own snowplow near his home in the Lake Tahoe area on New Year’s Day. The 52-year-old Marvel actor previously said he broke more than 30 bones in the accident.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” Renner wrote Jan. 21 on Instagram.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These … bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”