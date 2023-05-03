First law, now drama: Kim Kardashian says she’s studying acting ahead of ‘AHS’

Alexandra Del Rosario

Los Angeles Times

Kim Kardashian is back in the acting game, and she says she’s putting in the work.

While walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art during Monday’s Met Gala, the “Kardashians” star told Variety about her upcoming appearance in Season 12 of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

“We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month,” the aspiring attorney said. “But production has already started and I’m so excited.”

In April, Kardashian announced that she would star in the horror series’ latest installment alongside “AHS” veteran Emma Roberts. Kardashian will reportedly take on a “fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role,” but she remained tight-lipped on the details Monday.

News of Kardashian’s “AHS” casting was met with mixed reactions. Acting legends Patti LuPone and Sharon Stone certainly had thoughts – and they had no problem sharing them.

While on “Watch What Happens Live,” LuPone rhetorically asked Kardashian, “What are you doing with your life?”

LuPone, who most recently starred in Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid,” is a frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator and appeared in Season 11 of “AHS.”

Stone caught wind of LuPone’s Kardashian shade on social media and chimed in shortly after.

“It may not be brain surgery but We do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing.”

Weeks after the comments, Kardashian said “AHS” will be a chance to “step outside of 1/8 her3/8 comfort zone and try something new and grow.”

When asked Monday if she was taking acting lessons for the show, Kardashian responded: “I am, of course.

“Yes, yes,” she said. “It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

The reality TV star appeared as herself in a number of TV shows including “2 Broke Girls,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Last Man Standing.” Beyond that, she took on roles for TV shows “Beyond the Break,” “CSI: NY” and Drop Dead Diva” and the film “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

(L.A. Times staff writer Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.)