Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized 3 weeks after mystery medical complication

David Matthews

New York Daily News

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized three weeks after he suffered a mystery “medical complication.”

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor has been hospitalized since April 12 following an undisclosed incident, which was first announced publicly by his daughter Corinne Foxx.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote at the time on Instagram.

The “Django Unchained” star had been filming Netflix’s comedy “Back in Action” in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler, but the “complication” did not occur on the movie’s set. The film resumed production with a body and stunt double filling in for Foxx.

No other information about Foxx’s condition has been made available but a source told TMZ that fans should pray for the actor. Previously, it was reported that Foxx was “lucky to be alive,” but “doing OK, thankfully.” He has “been surrounded by his family” and was still undergoing testing to “figure out what exactly happened.”

The Foxxes will also be temporarily replaced on “Beat Shazam” while Jamie Foxx recovers, according to reports. Nick Cannon will step in as host while Kelly Osbourne will take over Corrine Foxx’s DJ duties on the popular game show.

Cannon had previously hinted at the next gig after revealing he had been keeping in touch with Foxx.

“He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.”